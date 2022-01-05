Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,683 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,761,000 after buying an additional 72,763 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 64,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

