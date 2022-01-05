Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 99,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 538,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,599,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 157,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Shares of CVX opened at $121.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $84.57 and a 1-year high of $121.98.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

