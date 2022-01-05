Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $473,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $169.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

