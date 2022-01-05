Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BYD stock opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BYD. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.63.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

