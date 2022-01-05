Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,330 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,923,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,108,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.65.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

DTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

