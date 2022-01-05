Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Square by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,329 shares of company stock worth $15,616,750 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $156.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.60. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of 146.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.66.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

