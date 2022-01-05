Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Covetrus alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:CVET traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 579,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -46.02 and a beta of 2.11. Covetrus has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,622,000 after acquiring an additional 982,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 19.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,909,000 after acquiring an additional 738,040 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 32.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after acquiring an additional 737,910 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 54.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,117,000 after acquiring an additional 666,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter worth approximately $8,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covetrus (CVET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.