Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives $227.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $461,705.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,695 shares of company stock worth $26,568,973. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Coupa Software by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,246,000 after acquiring an additional 92,345 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,959,000 after acquiring an additional 517,724 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,759,000 after acquiring an additional 379,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,870,000 after acquiring an additional 232,903 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $15.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.52. 123,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.57. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

