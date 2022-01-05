Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) is Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Coupa Software comprises about 12.2% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $21,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 26,110.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of COUP opened at $163.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.20.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $12,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,089 shares of company stock valued at $26,652,785 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.38.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

