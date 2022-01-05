Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. dropped their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cortexyme from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cortexyme currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of CRTX opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Cortexyme has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $121.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $54.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.26.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). On average, research analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cortexyme news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $88,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 1,783.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cortexyme by 386.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Cortexyme by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 42,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $838,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

