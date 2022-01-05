Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

NASDAQ CRSR traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 539,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $391.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth about $941,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 20,822 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 26.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.