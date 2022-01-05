Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Short Interest Up 116.0% in December

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,440,000 shares, an increase of 116.0% from the November 30th total of 9,000,000 shares. Currently, 18.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 853,576 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 329.0% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 728,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 558,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 246.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after acquiring an additional 469,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 41.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,061,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,897,000 after acquiring an additional 311,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

