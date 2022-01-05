Coral Products (LON:CRU) Trading Down 2.4%

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU)’s share price was down 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.75 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20). Approximately 68,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 225,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.38 ($0.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.12. The company has a market capitalization of £12.01 million and a PE ratio of 30.00.

In related news, insider Paul Freud acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($35,035.71). Also, insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £10,500 ($14,149.04). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 345,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,000.

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers lotion pumps, trigger sprays, aerosol caps, food containers, and nozzles, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

