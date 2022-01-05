ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 213 ($2.87) to GBX 195 ($2.63) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.71) to GBX 290 ($3.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.17) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 253.83 ($3.42).

Shares of CTEC opened at GBX 193.40 ($2.61) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 200.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.48. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 265 ($3.57).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

