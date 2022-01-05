Contrasting Veris Residential (VRE) & Its Rivals

Veris Residential (NYSE: VRE) is one of 319 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Veris Residential to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Veris Residential and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veris Residential -8.54% -7.28% -2.31% Veris Residential Competitors 16.64% 2.31% 1.93%

86.8% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Veris Residential shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Veris Residential has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veris Residential’s peers have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Veris Residential and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veris Residential 0 0 0 0 N/A Veris Residential Competitors 3530 14442 14337 349 2.35

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 1.20%. Given Veris Residential’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veris Residential has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Veris Residential and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Veris Residential $313.56 million -$51.39 million -46.71 Veris Residential Competitors $731.88 million $20.19 million 24.43

Veris Residential’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Veris Residential peers beat Veris Residential on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services. The Commercial and Other Real Estate and Multi-Family Real Estate Portfolio segments provides leasing, property management, acquisition, development, construction, and tenant-related services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

