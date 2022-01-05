Contrasting Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) and GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) and GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of GreenBox POS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.83, meaning that its share price is 383% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and GreenBox POS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booz Allen Hamilton 7.40% 55.43% 10.21% GreenBox POS -106.65% -52.52% -42.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Booz Allen Hamilton and GreenBox POS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booz Allen Hamilton 0 3 4 0 2.57 GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus price target of $94.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.67%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than GreenBox POS.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and GreenBox POS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booz Allen Hamilton $7.86 billion 1.54 $608.96 million $4.27 21.14 GreenBox POS $8.52 million 21.84 -$5.01 million N/A N/A

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats GreenBox POS on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

