Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 135.5% from the November 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 567,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTTAY. Bank of America cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

