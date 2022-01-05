ContentBox (BOX) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $662,581.43 and $1,959.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00013272 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.00362467 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000446 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

