Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from our T cell-driven research. The company’s product candidate includes CBP-201. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is based in TAICANG, China. “

CNTB stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. Connect Biopharma has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $29.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 403,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Connect Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 286.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 31,757 shares during the last quarter. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

