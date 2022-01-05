Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,753 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $119,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $6.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $354.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,429. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.88.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.50.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

