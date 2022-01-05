Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $182.07 Million Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,662,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,729 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises approximately 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $182,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,362. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.45 and its 200-day moving average is $105.66.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,268 shares of company stock worth $12,588,191. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.