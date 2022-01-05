Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $101.20 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 967,537 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,408 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $101,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after buying an additional 6,028,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $356,827,000 after buying an additional 94,092 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,855,132 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,908,000 after buying an additional 34,623 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $258,546,000 after buying an additional 227,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,068,698 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $241,211,000 after buying an additional 119,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,288. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.50 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock worth $1,725,777. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

