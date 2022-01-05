Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.68% of Burlington Stores worth $129,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.55.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.09. 2,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.40. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.07 and a 12 month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.