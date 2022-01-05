Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,605 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.05% of PayPal worth $160,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.2% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in PayPal by 59.9% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $1,178,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.24. The stock had a trading volume of 178,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,377,892. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.47 and a 200 day moving average of $251.85. The stock has a market cap of $225.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.36.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

