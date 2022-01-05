Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,524 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.14% of Tractor Supply worth $33,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $5,655,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO stock traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $237.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,066. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.99. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $138.14 and a 1 year high of $239.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.96.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

