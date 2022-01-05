Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up approximately 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Copart were worth $150,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 4.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 1.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 5.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 11.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.47. 3,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,325. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.76.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

