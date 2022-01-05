Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Conformis from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

CFMS stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Conformis has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.27 million, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Conformis had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $59,943.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Conformis by 657.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Conformis by 116.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

