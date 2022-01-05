Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti Sells 25,249 Shares

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 25,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $18,684.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $146.27 million, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Conformis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.96.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. Conformis had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Conformis by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Conformis by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conformis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Conformis by 259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Conformis by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conformis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.