Conduit (LON:CRE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $429.55

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 429.55 ($5.79) and traded as high as GBX 455 ($6.13). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 432.50 ($5.83), with a volume of 138,238 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.35) price target on shares of Conduit in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.35) price target on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.35) price target on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £759.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 429.55.

In other Conduit news, insider Ken Randall purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 452 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £248,600 ($334,995.28). Also, insider Elaine Whelan purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 444 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of £97,680 ($131,626.47). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 83,500 shares of company stock worth $37,449,500.

About Conduit (LON:CRE)

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

