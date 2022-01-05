Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider Sells $29,360.00 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $29,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CPSI opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.21. The stock has a market cap of $429.19 million, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.