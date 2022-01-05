Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.63.
Computer Modelling Group stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,396. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.03, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$3.83 and a 52-week high of C$6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$365.52 million and a P/E ratio of 20.27.
In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total value of C$42,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 620,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,634,897.76. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.14, for a total value of C$62,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,560 shares in the company, valued at C$2,796,818.40.
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.
