Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.63.

Computer Modelling Group stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,396. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.03, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$3.83 and a 52-week high of C$6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$365.52 million and a P/E ratio of 20.27.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total value of C$42,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 620,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,634,897.76. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.14, for a total value of C$62,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,560 shares in the company, valued at C$2,796,818.40.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

