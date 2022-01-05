Comparing Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) and Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME)

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) and Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Zhangmen Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zhangmen Education and Perdoceo Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 0.09 -$154.51 million N/A N/A Perdoceo Education $687.31 million 1.26 $124.26 million $1.57 7.85

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Zhangmen Education.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zhangmen Education and Perdoceo Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zhangmen Education presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 435.71%. Perdoceo Education has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.21%. Given Zhangmen Education’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Zhangmen Education is more favorable than Perdoceo Education.

Profitability

This table compares Zhangmen Education and Perdoceo Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A Perdoceo Education 15.93% 20.11% 15.62%

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Zhangmen Education on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management. The AIU segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, information technologies, education and criminal justice. The company was founded by John M. Larson on January 5, 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

