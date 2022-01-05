Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €53.86 ($61.21).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($93.18) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

EPA:SGO traded up €1.71 ($1.94) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €64.00 ($72.73). 1,151,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($47.78) and a twelve month high of €52.40 ($59.55). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €59.91.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

