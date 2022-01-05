Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 519 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 331.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.2% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period.

Shares of REET stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $30.78.

