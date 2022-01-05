Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.