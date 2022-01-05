Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 474.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,908 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SANM. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America cut Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

