Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UDR by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,796 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in UDR by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,283 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in UDR by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,264,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,918,000 after acquiring an additional 820,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,802,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UDR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.37.

UDR stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.64.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 725.04%.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

