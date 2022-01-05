Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 232,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,997,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,037 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Point Capital LLP bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,962,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $116.96 on Wednesday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $126.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.73.

