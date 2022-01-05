Colliers Securities Weighs in on Hyzon Motors Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hyzon Motors in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HYZN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of HYZN opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.80. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million.

In related news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight purchased 166,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYZN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,447,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,411,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,333,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,593,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Inc

