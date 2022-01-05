Cohort plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.85 (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CHRT opened at GBX 537.34 ($7.24) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53. The firm has a market cap of £221.12 million and a P/E ratio of 48.04. Cohort has a 52 week low of GBX 481 ($6.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 682 ($9.19). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 577.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 570.31.

In other Cohort news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis bought 424 shares of Cohort stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 525 ($7.07) per share, for a total transaction of £2,226 ($2,999.60).

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

