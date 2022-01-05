Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

Get Codexis alerts:

CDXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

CDXS stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 668,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,833. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.02. Codexis has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -112.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $2,535,700 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Codexis by 32.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.