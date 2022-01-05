Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coastal Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. It provides accounts checking, savings deposits, money market, mortgage and term loans services, as well as card facilities and internet banking services, through its subsidiaries. Coastal Financial Corporation is based in WA, United States. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

CCB opened at $50.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $604.44 million, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.25. Coastal Financial has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $54.41.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coastal Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCB. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Coastal Financial by 144.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Coastal Financial by 448.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Coastal Financial during the third quarter worth $83,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Coastal Financial by 215.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the third quarter valued at $129,000. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

