CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “

Several other analysts have also commented on CNF. Greenridge Global increased their price target on shares of CNFinance from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of CNFinance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of CNF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. 171,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52. CNFinance has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 543.88 and a current ratio of 543.88.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. CNFinance had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNFinance will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CNFinance stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

