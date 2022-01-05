Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs for the fourth quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. Cleveland-Cliffs should gain from its merger with AK Steel that is expected to offer operational synergies and boost shareholders’ value. The company should also benefit from significant synergies of the ArcelorMittal USA acquisition. The buyout has made it the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Moreover, the addition of its hot briquetted iron (HBI) plant is expected to create new demand for the company. Also, the Mining and Pelletizing operation is gaining from low-cost, high-quality, iron ore pellet production with substantial logistics and transportation advantages. Higher steel prices should also drive the company’s margins. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year.”

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.75.

CLF stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after buying an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 881,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after buying an additional 151,004 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $1,315,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 164,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.