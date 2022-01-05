Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Clearwater Paper from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

CLW stock opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $630.18 million, a P/E ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.18. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $450.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 109,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

