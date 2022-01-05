ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 3,690 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 328,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.95. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $4,053,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,000 shares of company stock worth $9,971,335. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

