ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of MKS Instruments worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,009,478,000 after purchasing an additional 261,959 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $45,228,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,758,000 after purchasing an additional 209,720 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,186,000 after acquiring an additional 123,917 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $179.90 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.70 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.68.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

