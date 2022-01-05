ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Teradata at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Teradata by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,674,000 after buying an additional 79,265 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Teradata by 15.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 19.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Teradata by 12.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after buying an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.

NYSE:TDC opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. Teradata’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.