Citizens National Bank Trust Department Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.5% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after purchasing an additional 940,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,893,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,689 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $158.82 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $288.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.