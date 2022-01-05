Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $2.12 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of WestRock by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,390,000 after buying an additional 3,081,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in WestRock by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,498 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,496,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in WestRock by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in WestRock by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,178,000 after purchasing an additional 841,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRK. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

